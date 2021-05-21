Lincluden Management Ltd. Buys 63,890 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,890 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. 144,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,642,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.