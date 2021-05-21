Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.38.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up C$4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$29.00 and a 52-week high of C$104.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$81.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.87. The company has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a PE ratio of -66.76.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

