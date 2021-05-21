Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$105.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.38.

Shares of TSE LSPD traded up C$4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching C$84.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,843. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$29.00 and a 12-month high of C$104.98. The stock has a market cap of C$11.13 billion and a PE ratio of -67.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$81.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

