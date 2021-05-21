Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Trading 18.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s share price shot up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lightspeed POS traded as high as $69.06 and last traded at $68.31. 53,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 776,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.88.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

