Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $80.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

LSPD opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.95. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

