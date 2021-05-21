Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $70.02. 199,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,118. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of -86.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

