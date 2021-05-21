LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Acquires $12,616.56 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Marc David Benathen purchased 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,616.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $33.02.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at $230,000.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.