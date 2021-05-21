LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CEO Acquires $29,890.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CEO Justin Schreiber bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LFMD stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. 85,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $33.02.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.