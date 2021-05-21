Liberum Capital Increases Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 560

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 471.89 ($6.17).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 539.80 ($7.05) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 540.38 ($7.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 504.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.73. The stock has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 245.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

