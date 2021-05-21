Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.