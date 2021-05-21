Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Stock analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LGDTF opened at $1.41 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

