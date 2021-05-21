Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives $185.33 Average PT from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.47. 47,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

