LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $167.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,470 shares of company stock worth $10,165,342. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

