Leoni’s (LNNNY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank raised Leoni from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of LNNNY opened at $3.58 on Monday. Leoni has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.