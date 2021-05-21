LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $188.54 and last traded at $188.69. Approximately 2,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist decreased their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

