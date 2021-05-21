Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.56.

Shares of LDOS opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 16,745.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

