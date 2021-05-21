Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,374.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,512.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,602.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $783.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,593.15 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.