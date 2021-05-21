Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

NYSE LEA opened at $180.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.89. Lear has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 573.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lear by 8.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Lear by 326.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 109.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at $445,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

