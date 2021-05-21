Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce $380,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX remained flat at $$1.62 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,221. The company has a market cap of $96.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

