Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

