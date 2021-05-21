Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

In related news, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last 90 days.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

