Larson Financial Group LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $383.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.11 and its 200-day moving average is $362.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

