Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1,276.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 510,890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.82% of Lantheus worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 111,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.91 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

