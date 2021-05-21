Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Head to Head Analysis

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.28%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 118.07%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Landsea Homes.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.67 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.64

Landsea Homes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A -16.36% -0.55% AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50%

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Landsea Homes on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.