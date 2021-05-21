Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $186.99. 103,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $193.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.