Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of LW opened at $77.56 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

