L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $90.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,218. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. L Brands has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $55,153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 770.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $6,805,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of L Brands by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59,469 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

