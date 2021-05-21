L Brands (NYSE:LB) Announces Earnings Results

L Brands (NYSE:LB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

L Brands stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.68. 6,490,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. L Brands has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.