Kylin Price Down 50.1% Over Last Week (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a total market cap of $38.97 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.05 or 0.00947432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00096209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.75 or 0.08439912 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,738,284 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

