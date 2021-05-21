KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.12

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $13.82. KT shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 5,429 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on KT. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get KT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.