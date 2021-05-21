KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.12

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $13.82. KT shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 5,429 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on KT. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.
