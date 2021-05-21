Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €81.88 ($96.32).

KRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

ETR KRN traded down €3.35 ($3.94) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €72.20 ($84.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. Krones has a 52 week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52 week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.52.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

