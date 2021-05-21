Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 640 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.