Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,387,000 after buying an additional 619,169 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,918,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,531,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,174,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,469,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

