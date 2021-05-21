Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $400,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carter’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Carter’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.77%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

