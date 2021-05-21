Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $693,000 Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Several brokerages have commented on KMT. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

