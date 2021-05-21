Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,265 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of PJAN opened at $31.98 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.