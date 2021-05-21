Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,862 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

NYSE LLY opened at $199.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

