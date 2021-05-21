Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,122,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Shares of SAVE opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

