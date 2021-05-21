Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

