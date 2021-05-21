Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

ORCL opened at $78.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $226.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

