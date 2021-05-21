Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KKPNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Buy”.

KKPNY stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

