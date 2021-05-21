Komodo Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00004555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $229.81 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.00442829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00173891 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00222890 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012931 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,859,927 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

