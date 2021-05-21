Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 58,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,288. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

