Klaytn One Day Trading Volume Hits $107.11 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00004342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.42 billion and approximately $107.11 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00401241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00218909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.02 or 0.00963753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $411.09 or 0.00995405 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,574,409,491 coins and its circulating supply is 2,465,550,516 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.