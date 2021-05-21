KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Hits Market Cap of $236.71 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $236.71 million and $14.91 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $30.41 or 0.00082047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00381736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00198494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004135 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00860330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

