Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.32

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $10.17. Klabin shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLBAY. Morgan Stanley raised Klabin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Klabin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

