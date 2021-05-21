Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.51 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.09 and its 200 day moving average is $443.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.