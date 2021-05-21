Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 1,259 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.80. 231,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,715,547. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

