Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.01. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,147. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $119.77 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.53.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

