Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 125.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.73.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

